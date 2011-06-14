Facebook Can Block You For "Liking" Too Many Things

Mike Doughty

Photo: The Unheard Music

Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing fame has been reprimanded by Facebook for “liking” too many of his friends’ birthday wishes to him.He posted Facebook’s email to his Tumblr:



Block! You are engaging in behaviour that may be considered annoying or abusive by other users.

You have been blocked from using the like feature because you repeatedly misused this feature. This block will last anywhere from a few hours to a few days. When you are allowed to reuse this feature, please proceed with caution. Further misuse may result in your account being permanently disabled.

A reminder to proceed with caution on your birthday.

