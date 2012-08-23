It's True: Brands Can Make Money On Facebook Without Buying Advertising

In the wake of an IPO fizzle, investors have questioned the effectiveness of Facebook’s business model.



But at least one major company is scoring big on Facebook’s core value proposition of social sharing.

TicketMaster rolled out a Facebook integration earlier this year that allows users to share their seats with friends. Each time a customer clicks to share on Facebook, that click is worth $6-8 for TicketMaster in eventual ticket sales, their EVP of Ecommerce Kip Levin told Business Insider.

That’s huge — as much as clicks from Google’s direct-search traffic are worth. And what’s more, TicketMaster isn’t paying Facebook for the traffic. The integration isn’t an advertising campaign; it’s just a clever app. Given that, this particular example may not point to huge revenue for the social giant, but it illustrates that brands can indeed find ways to leverage the platform’s reach.

You can find out more about how major brands like TicketMaster, Ford, Adobe, Warby Parker, Home Shopping Network and more are making money and measuring their results on social media at Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference, taking place September 27, 2012, in New York City.

Executives from Fortune 500 brands, technology companies, and emerging startups will tackle the question: “Where’s the ROI in Social Media?” Register to attend now for the ultra-early bird rate.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dan Roth, LinkedIn

Scott Monty, Ford Motor Company

Kip Levin, TicketMaster

Susan Lyne, Gilt Groupe

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

Adam Kmiec, Campbell Soup Company

Todd Robinson, Bank of America

Reserve your seat now. Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook and other social efforts

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Investors in social-media analytics companies who need to stay abreast of market trends

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social efforts

The agenda covers the spectrum of social platforms, looking at actual case studies in effective use, including mobile, local, and real-time marketing. Attendees also enjoy a networking break every hour and a cocktail reception overlooking the river.

Those interested in sponsoring the event and connecting with the roughly 250 brand marketers, publishers, agencies, and investors who attend can email [email protected] for more information.

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for further discounts and updates. See you in September!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.