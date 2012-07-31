Check Out The Killer New Feature In Facebook's iPhone App

Photo: iMore

Facebook has rolled out a new feature in its iPhone app today that allows you to save articles for reading later. This feature competes directly with the champion of this space, Instapaper.We discovered this new change from iMore.



You don’t have to worry about anyone seeing your saved articles either, all saved articles are private.

It’s simple to save an article. While inside the Facebook app, hold your finger down on the post you want to save and a popup that says “Save” will show up. Tap the pop up and you’re done.

Facebook’s saved article feature is sure to be popular among those who are unfamiliar with services like Instapaper, Pocket, and others.

This feature is available through the Facebook app for Android and iOS, as well as on Facebook’s site.

