Facebook's Sales Chief Explains Why He's Leaving

Many top-tier Facebook employees have recently announced their departure from the social media giant.



Without naming his next move, U.S. sales chief Tom Arrix gave some indication yesterday — appropriately posted on his Facebook — as to why he’s leaving after seven years:

From 8m users in 2006 to 1.2 billion today and counting!

I want to let you all know that I’ll be leaving Facebook and plan to spend a lot of time with my family over rest of the summer. This was an incredibly difficult decision to make. I feel strongly that the work I set out to take on here at FB is complete, we built the foundation for the future of our Ads business. And because of that, it’s an ideal time for me to move on. I’m really excited to take some time but so energized to explore what’s next to build.

Emphasis is ours.

Before thanking usual suspects Mike Zuckerberg, Mike Murphy, Sheryl Sandberg, and company, Arrix touted his ad team for their “world class” work and accomplishments:

We crafted a vision that allowed marketers to better connect their brands with people, we started from scratch and built a multi-billion dollar business, we adopted and excelled at mobile advertising faster than anyone could imagine and we have the most passionate and amazing teammates around the world. In short, we have risen to every single challenge put in front if us, because collectively, we are the strongest team and company out there. In my heart, I know the best is yet to come, and I can’t wait to see what Facebook accomplishes in the years ahead.

Read the rest of his post here.

Other coworkers that left Facebook in the last few months have gone to Shift, Intercom, and Dropbox.

