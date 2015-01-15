Here's What You Can Earn Working At Facebook

It’s hard to think of a more attractive tech gig than Facebook.

At 1.35 billion active monthly users, the social network has incredible reach, as well as sound leadership. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most beloved execs in America, and COO Sheryl Sandberg is one of the most celebrated operations people out there.

Then there’s the pay. Looking at Glassdoor’s self-reported compensation numbers, Facebook is a place where you can make investment-banker level money — if you have the engineering chops.

According to Glassdoor, here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at Facebook, in ascending order:

1. Product Analyst:$US118,864

2. Production Engineer:$US132,534



3. User Interface Engineer:$US146,708

4. Data Engineer:$US146,949



5. Network Engineer:$US160,172

6. Software Engineer III: $US171,076



7. Research Scientist:$US172,705

8. Technical Program Manager: $US175,589

9. Software Engineer: $US183,397

10. Data Scientist:$US185,743

11. Product Manager: $US194,907

12. Software Engineer IV: $US209,988

13. Senior Software Engineer: $US211,647

14. Software Engineer V: $US259,349

15. Engineering Manager: $US380,861

If you want one of those jobs, the data suggests you’re better off going to Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, or the University of Texas, Austin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.