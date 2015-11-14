Here's how to use Facebook's tool to check if people you know in Paris are safe

Amidst the horrifying attacks in Paris Friday, Facebook has activated its “Safety Check” feature for the area:

Facebook launched the tool last year to allow people in disaster areas to let their friends and loved ones know whether or not they are ok.

To use the tool to mark whether you are safe, or to check on friends in Paris, visit its Paris Terror Attacks page. Users will also get notifications when new friends mark themselves as safe.

