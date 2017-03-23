Facebook’s Safety Check feature has been activated in London following Wednesday’s apparent terror attack in Westminster that has left at least one person dead and multiple people injured.

The feature asks people in the area of the incident if they are safe, and publicly marks them as such if they say they are. Users can see which of their friends have marked themselves safe, and ask those in the area if they are.

Westminster, in Central London, is currently on lockdown after a car drove into dozens of people on Westminster Bridge, and a man stabbed a police officer and was subsequently shot by police.

The Metropolitan Police is treating the incidents, which occurred on the anniversary of the Brussels airport terror attack, as terrorist attacks.

You can follow Business Insider UK’s coverage of this developing situation here »

