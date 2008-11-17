Facebook's Zuckerberg Bores UK Reporter

Gotta love the Brits. They don’t hold much back. In this interview with Zuck in the UK Guardian the writer finds many different ways to be underwhelmed by everyone’s favourite 24-year-old billionaire.



To wit:

I was told not to expect a human whirlwind, but when Mark Zuckerberg walks into the room there is barely a breeze.

He is 24, on the short side, shy in the way that short, ginger-haired people often are… [Best wacky insult ever. Who knew that short, ginger-haired (?) people were shy?]

I have been warned against asking about how his life has changed by being a paper billionaire, so I ask him how his life has changed since Facebook took off. He doesn’t answer immediately, but looks to his two advisers. One of them suggests that the better question would be how he spends his day. Zuckerberg is happier with this, and his response is masterfully boring: ‘A lot of it is focused on product development. There are a lot of meetings and talking to people now, rather than doing code like I did a few years ago.’

Then it is Zuckerberg’s turn on the platform, and the little boy in the fleece steps up to great applause.

