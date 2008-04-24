Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Talks, Says Nothing

Here’s a good story you won’t be be reading about today: What new Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told a roomful of journalists last night.



Sheryl was the featured guest at an event thrown by the Financial Times, which we gather was organised to remind business writers, pr folks and the like that Pearson’s business newspaper exists (it’s huge in Europe, but has never really cracked the US). So what’d she say at the soiree, held at Rockefeller centre?

We can’t tell you, because we weren’t invited (sniff). But the reporters who were there can’t tell you because the event was “off the record,” one of them tells us. Who played along? A lot of people: Folks from Reuters, the NY Post, Portfolio, Paidcontent and the Huffington Post were all in attendance, but chose not to tell their readers.

Then again, Sheryl’s no dummy: She understands that the only surefire way to truly keep something off the record — especially if you’re addressing more than one person — is to not say it at all.

Or say something so vague that it doesn’t matter. Sheryl talked about how “social networking is going to affect media in some as-of-yet-unknown way,” we’re told. “It was the most content-free 8 minutes imaginable.” Mum’s the word!

