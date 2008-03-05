Facebook's New Grownup: Google Exec Sheryl Sandberg

Kara Swisher gets the scoop on Mark Zuckerberg’s new Eric Schmidt proxy: One of Eric Schmidt’s top execs.



Google VP Sheryl Sandberg, who heads Global Online Sales & Operations, will become Facebook’s COO. That job had last been held by Owen Van Natta, who later became chief revenue officer and is now leaving the company.

Kara is excited because Facebook’s top tier now gets a high-powered woman in their ranks, but the more critical news here is that Zuck will have someone who knows the ins and outs of search and advertising business. And that Google, which has seen a steady stream of people leave as the stock flattens, options vest, etc, just lost one of its top players.

