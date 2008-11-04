Facebook's Growth Spurt Continues: Adding Almost 10 Million Users A Month

Today, in a press release about Facebook’s partnership with Salesforce (CRM), Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said that the network had hit 120 million active users. That’s rapid growth: About two months ago, four-plus-year-old Facebook celebrated its 100 millionth user with a blog post from founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



That suggests the company has been adding almost 10 million users a month this fall.

That’s impressive, even with two caveats: Facebook’s growth is probably coming mostly outside the U.S., where members are of relatively lower advertising value. And Facebook probably got a boost from students, who started school over the past few months — so this growth rate might die down quickly.

But it seems like those thousands of people whining about Facebook’s new layout haven’t had any effect on the site’s growth.

See Also:

Salesforce.com Goes Into Web Hosting, Partners With Amazon And Facebook

Facebook Looks For More Non-Advertising Revenues

Why Is Facebook Burning So Much Cash? They Keep Hiring

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.