Facebook's App Guy, Ben Ling, To Depart

Facebook’s Ben Ling, one of the people who helped build the social network’s app platform into a real industry, is leaving the company, VentureBeat reports.



Ling — official title, director of platform product marketing — is the fourth significant exec to leave Facebook since February. (The others: chief revenue officer Owen Van Natta; VP of product management Matt Cohler; and chief technology officer Adam D’Angelo.)

Ling came to Facebook from Google (GOOG) last fall to oversee the app platform, and at last month’s f8 developer conference, it was he, not CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who made most of the announcements.

Facebook told VentureBeat that Ling is leaving to pursue “other interests.” In an interview with AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher, Ling doesn’t drop any hints on his next move, but says, “I would not leave it if it were not for a great opportunity.”

