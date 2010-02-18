Facebook Runs On Coal

Facebook’s new data centre in Pineville, Oregon runs mostly on coal-power, according to TreeHugger.com
But other than a few environmentalists, nobody much cares.
Protesting the data-centre, there’s a petition with 2,753 signatures and a Facebook group with 144 members, AllFacebook reports.
For the record, Google’s Oregon data centre is hydro-powered.
