Now You Can Literally Take Back What You Said On Facebook

Facebook just rolled out a new way to edit your comments after you post them.



Previously, when you made a mistake when typing a comment (or regretted the comment all together) you would have to delete it and post again.

Not anymore.

Starting today, Facebook allows you to edit your comments and even change the date.

To edit a comment:

Hover over the comment and click the pencil icon Click Edit… Edit your comment Press enter or return to post your updated comment, or the esc to cancel

Facebook says, when you edit a comment you’ll see a note under your comment showing the time it was edited. Anyone who can see your comment can see this and click on the Edited link to see what was changed.

Click here to learn how to silence annoying people on Facebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.