Facebook Rolling Out New Photo Storage System To Burn Less Cash

Dan Frommer

  • Facebook’s new photo storage system to reduce storage costs, Akamai hosting costs [TechCrunch]
  • Broadband stimulus plan to pit FCC, ISPs against each other [WSJ]
  • Next iPhone to have built-in FM transmitter [9to5Mac]
  • T-Mobile to sell Android-based tablet [NYT]
  • Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s first name is Christopher [SFGate]
  • Glam Media raising $10 million round to expand in Japan, Germany [paidContent]

