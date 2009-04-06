Facebook Rolling Out New Photo Storage System To Burn Less Cash

- Facebook’s new photo storage system to reduce storage costs, Akamai hosting costs [TechCrunch]
- Broadband stimulus plan to pit FCC, ISPs against each other [WSJ]
- Next iPhone to have built-in FM transmitter [9to5Mac]
- T-Mobile to sell Android-based tablet [NYT]
- Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s first name is Christopher [SFGate]
- Glam Media raising $10 million round to expand in Japan, Germany [paidContent]
