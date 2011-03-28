Facebook In Talks To Hire Obama's Former Press Secretary To Help With "Early 2012 IPO"

Facebook is in talks to hire former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs to help with an IPO in early 2012, Andrew Ross Sorkin says.Gibbs would work under Facebook communications boss Elliot Schrage, who joined Facebook from Google a few years ago. (Schrage’s team has worked wonders with Facebook’s global image in the past few years, as well as the public speaking skills and reputation of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg).



Gibbs left the White House a few months back. He has been planning to help with President Obama’s re-election campaign before joining the private sector, but Facebook’s outreach has gotten his attention.

In other news, according to the article, Facebook is planning an IPO in early 2012.

