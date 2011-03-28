Facebook Wants To Hire Obama Spokesman Robert Gibbs

Facebook is in discussions to hire Robert Gibbs, who until recently was White House Press Secretary and before that Barack Obama’s spokesman, Dealbook reports.



For Gibbs the attraction is obvious: better pay than in the public sector and, most importantly, pre-IPO Facebook stock which could potentially make him very rich.

To be fair, it’s also an exciting professional and personal challenge: a glance at Wikipedia indicates Gibbs has never worked in communications outside politics, let alone for one of the most visible and interesting companies in the private sector. He would have to move to Silicon Valley, which would definitely be a change of scenery after all those years in Washington.

As Dealbook notes, Facebook could use him. The company often faces PR explosions, around privacy or its recent private share offering through Goldman Sachs. And as Facebook strides towards an IPO, which will only increase its visibility, it’s going to need a great communications team even more. Facebook is also stepping up its lobbying efforts as it comes under greater Washington scrutiny, where Gibbs’ experience would certainly help.

The negotiations aren’t over and could not amount to anything.

