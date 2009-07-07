Facebook Revenues Will Pass $500 Million In 2009, Says Board Member

Facebook board member Marc Andreessen says the startup will surpass $500 million in revenues this year.



Here’s how Reuters quotes him:

There’s every reason to expect in my view that the thing can be doing billions in revenue five years from now.

This calendar year they’ll do over $500 million.

If they pushed the throttle forward on monetization they would be doing more than a billion this year.

Generally speaking, people who are selling their stock in Facebook now are making a mistake.

Previously, we’d only heard rumours Facebook was telling potential investors its revenues would clear $550 million in 2009. The last we heard from anybody as official as Marc, it was that Facebook would see $400 million in sales this year.

Word from Andreessen is as good as word from Facebook itself on this matter. He’s on the board, and he’s there by CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s choosing.

After speaking with several sources close to the company last week, we broke down Facebook’s revenues thusly:

$125 million from brand ads

$150 million from Facebook’s ad deal with Microsoft

$75 million from virtual goods

$200 million from self-service ads.

Facebook only recently started offering any kind of visibility into its finances. The startup’s HR boss Lori Goler tells us its gone a long way toward helping the company hire top talent away from its Silicon Valley competitors.

