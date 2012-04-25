CHART OF THE DAY: The Scariest Thing For Anyone Thinking About Buying The Facebook IPO

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Here’s the scariest thing to come out of Facebook’s updated financials yesterday: The company’s growth is rapidly decelerating.

Last quarter it was only up 45%. The quarter before that it was 55%, and the quarter before that it was 104%. 45% is good for most companies, but for a company that’s supposed to be a hot IPO it’s underwhelming, as is the growth trend.

chart of the day, facebook revenue growth ahead of ipo, april 2012

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.