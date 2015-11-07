Why Facebook is rightly concerned about ad blockers

In its latest quarterly filing, Facebook updated its “Risk Factors” section to call out a specific new threat: ad blockers.

That makes perfect sense. As this chart from Statista shows, all of Facebook’s revenue growth since the company went public in early 2012 has come from a single source, mobile advertising. Desktop revenue is flat or declining, and payments hasn’t really started to kick in yet. So if ad blockers really take off, Facebook could find itself in a world of hurt.

