Facebook Revenue And Profit Numbers Leak Ahead Of IPO Filing Next Week

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

In a tweet, CNBC Julie Boorstein says sources told her that Facebook’s 2011 operating profit was about $1.5 billion and that its operating revenues were about $3.8 billion.The numbers are basically in line with several reports we heard toward the end of last year.



Facebook is supposed to finally file for an IPO sometime next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.