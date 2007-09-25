Facebook Revenue Estimates

They’ve suddenly become relevant again, so here they are:



2007: $150 million ($200 million?)

2008: $750 million

2009: $1.5 billion

And here’s some discussion of the assumptions we used in developing them.

A $15 billion valuation, the level Facebook is reportedly trying to get Microsoft to pony up to, would be 10X that 2009 estimate. Ludicrous? No. Cheap? No. But then, as we argued a moment ago, for Microsoft a seat at the Facebook table is worth just about anything.

