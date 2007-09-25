Facebook Revenue Estimates

Henry Blodget

They’ve suddenly become relevant again, so here they are:

2007:    $150 million ($200 million?)
2008:    $750 million
2009:    $1.5 billion

And here’s some discussion of the assumptions we used in developing them.

A $15 billion valuation, the level Facebook is reportedly trying to get Microsoft to pony up to, would be 10X that 2009 estimate.  Ludicrous?  No.  Cheap?  No.  But then, as we argued a moment ago, for Microsoft a seat at the Facebook table is worth just about anything.

