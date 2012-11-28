How Samsung Turned A $10 Million Facebook Ad Buy Into $129 Million In Sales

Advertisers are constantly chattering about whether Facebook ads are worth the budget.



Well, for all the nonbelievers, Facebook Global Marketing Solutions VP Carolyn Everson just revealed at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference that Samsung spent $10 million over three weeks — during Apple’s iPhone 5 launch — for its Galaxy S III release, and made $129 million in sales, due entirely to Facebook.

“It wasn’t just about the three-week launch,” Everson said. “They thought about it, they built up a fan base … they targeted very sophisticatedly” by targeting people with smartphones, for example.

At a time when people were talking about the iPhone 5, Samsung stole some of the limelight and created a conversation. Samsung specifically picked Facebook for the launch, Everson said. It makes sense, Facebook reaches three times the Super Bowl audience every day.

“The biggest myth about Facebook is that Facebook ads don’t work,” Everson said. “I’ve never felt more confident about our data that Facebook works.”

