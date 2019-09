Facebook just revealed a new logo, Todd Waddington reports.



Can you tell which of these two it is?

(We couldn’t.)

The answer is below.

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

Answer: The new one is on the right. Waddington says Facebook has also updated a bunch of other logos and icons.

