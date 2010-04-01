Facebook Revealed Private Email Addresses Last Night

A brief rift in the Facebook privacy shield has been healed, but not before dozens of people documented it. For about 30 minutes late Tuesday, private email addresses were revealed—and then, just as suddenly, they were hidden again.



One tipster documented the breach in real time:

6:46PM: I cannot fucking believe it. Everybody’s email has been turned on to the public for at least the past 30 min. I tried going into my account to remove my email b/c I have an issue with a crazed stalker. But I wasn’t able to. God I fucking hate FB!! When will they ever learn?!

7:14PM: It looks like FB fixed it now. For my account anyway, it’s not longer

showing up to the public. And for about 30 of the other FB users I was

testing this with (who I am not connected to but who I know have their

profiles totally locked down/private), their emails are no longer

public. But some of them still are…

Twitter users noticed the break in email privacy, too:

