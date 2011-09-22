All The Crazy Stuff People Are Saying About Facebook's Big Redesign

Ellis Hamburger
mark zuckerberg thumbs down facebook

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

When Facebook rolls out new features and visual updates, nobody seems to be happy.And this time is no different, especially since last night’s revamp is one of the biggest in recent memory.

The Internet had a few things to say about it. We’ve picked some of the best responses.

Someecards has a humorous take on Facebook's constantly changing user interface.

Some people have already moved onto something new.

The popular Xzibit online meme has even been making the rounds today

Even Dr. Seuss has something to say about Facebook's unpredictable updates.

humour cartoonist The Oatmeal wrote this comic a while back, but it's getting shared again today (and for good reason).

Here's an image getting shared like crazy around Facebook.

This guy understands what Google+ doesn't: the reason college kids love Facebook (as illustrated in The Social Network film, at least).

Some people are furious enough to write essays about Facebook's redesign.

This picture getting passed around has a big thumbs down inside it.

