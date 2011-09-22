All The Crazy Stuff People Are Saying About Facebook's Big Redesign

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
When Facebook rolls out new features and visual updates, nobody seems to be happy.And this time is no different, especially since last night’s revamp is one of the biggest in recent memory.
The Internet had a few things to say about it. We’ve picked some of the best responses.
humour cartoonist The Oatmeal wrote this comic a while back, but it's getting shared again today (and for good reason).
This guy understands what Google+ doesn't: the reason college kids love Facebook (as illustrated in The Social Network film, at least).
