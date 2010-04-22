Facebook Retiring The 'Facebook Connect' Brand

As part of the big announcements today, Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is putting down its ‘Facebook Connect’ brand.



Instead, it sounds like you’ll simply see “login with Facebook.” It’s part of Facebook’s Open Graph API, which will be on more sites.

It’s also because there were a few ways to log in with Facebook in the past. Now it will all be unified and much easier.

