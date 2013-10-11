Facebook Is About To Remove A Setting That Helps Control Who Sees Your Profile

Changes are coming to your Facebook page.

The social media giant is taking the last steps to remove an old search setting called “Who can look up your Timeline by name?” which controlled who could find you and see your status updates and photos.

The search setting was automatically removed last year for people who weren’t using it.

If you are using it, you will get a notification in the coming days, letting you know it will be removed:

As a reminder of the importance of privacy on Facebook, the best way to control what people can see is to choose the audience that can view each of the individual things you share.

In short, if you post something as “Public” that means anyone on Facebook can see it. If you post something as “Friends Only” that means only people you are friends with on Facebook can see it. And so on. It’s very important to pay attention to these settings when posting new photos and status updates.

In the coming weeks, people who are sharing posts publicly on Facebook will also see a notice reminding them that those posts can be seen by anyone, including people they may not know.

The notice reminds people how to change the audience for each post. Click on “Public”, shown below, which will allow you to choose who sees your update.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.