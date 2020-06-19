Facebook removed a Trump campaign ad using a symbol once used by Nazis because it violated a policy against 'organised hate'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

Facebook said Thursday that it had removed an advertisement, paid for by the Trump campaign, because it goes against their policy against “organised hate.”

The ad features an image of an upside-down red triangle, a symbol apparently used by Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.

The ad in question asks Facebook users to sign a petition in support of Trump’s announcement earlier this month he planned to designate “antifa” a terrorist organisation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook took down ads from the Trump campaign on Thursday for violating its policies against “organised hate.”

The ads encourage supporters to back Trump on his call to declare “antifa,” which stands for anti-fascist, as a terrorist organisation. The ads features a photo of an upside-down red triangle, a symbol activists say Nazis once used to mark political prisoners in concentration camps.

Facebook’s ad library shows that the ads, paid for by the Trump’s campaign fundraising committee, first started running on the platform on Wednesday. The ads blame “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” for “DESTROYING our cities and rioting,” and featured a link to a petition for people to show their backing of Trump. Two other ads – which have using the same wording but don’t include the photo of the red triangle – remain active on Facebook.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organised hate,” Facebook said in a statement to Business Insider. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

Facebook

Shortly after the ad in question went live on Facebook, Jewish advocacy groups criticised the ad’s use of an inverted red triangle. The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League wrote on Twitter that during World War II, Nazis used this symbol to indicate people who were political prisoners in concentration camps.

A Twitter account for the Trump campaign defended its use,writing on Twitter that the symbol “is widely used by Antifa,” and does not appear in ADL’s Hate Symbols Database.

Trump announced earlier this month he planned to designate the far-left group “antifa” as a terrorist organisation. Although several Republican lawmakers have blamed antifa for rioting and violence against police officers during Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, the FBI reportedly has “no intelligence” indicating any involvement of the loosely organised group.

Facebook’s action against Trump’s Facebook ad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.