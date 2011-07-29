Facebook Reminds Businesses They Don't Have To Wait For Google+

Photo: Facebook

Google+ hasn’t been very friendly to businesses so far, so Facebook is jumping into the breach.This week, Facebook launched a new page, Facebook for Business, that explains what the social network can do for them. It includes information on how to build a business profile page and take advantage of targeted advertisements and the Web-wide Facebook Platform.



None of these initiatives are new, but Facebook hasn’t promoted them in one place before. It’s actually a pretty handy guide if you’re just getting started.

Earlier this month, Google warned businesses NOT to create profiles on the current version of Google+ but to wait for a business-focused version later this year. That business version will feature integration with Google’s AdWords, and probably with other Google ad products as well.

Some businesses didn’t heed Google’s warning, so Google began nuking their profiles from Google+ last week.

