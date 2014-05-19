Facebook Just Added A Button That Lets You Ask Your Friends If They're Single

As if Facebook could get any more invasive, there’s a new button that users have been noticing next to the “Relationship Status” field on their friends’ profiles.

It’s an “Ask” button.

For users who have chosen to leave their status empty, for privacy reasons or otherwise, it’s now on display.

You can “Ask” your friend what’s up with their love life. When you click the button a text box pops up.

Check it out:

We can only imagine some of the things people could be writing with this new addition.

“Didn’t I hear you got a divorce?”

“Oh, are you and John done???”

I clicked “Ask” on one of my friend’s profiles. She agreed to tell me what kind of notifications she received after I submitted my question.

Here’s what she sent back:

Come on, Facebook. It was more charming when you at least pretended you didn’t know you were an enabler.

