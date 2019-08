A small study from the University of Western Ontario shows how people deal with breakups on Facebook. Researchers Veronika Lukacs and Anabel Quan-Haase surveyed 107 participants in attempt to trace the affect that Facebook has on romantic breakups.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.