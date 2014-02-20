Facebook Rejected WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton For A Job Back In 2009

A lot can happen in few years. You can go from the vice president of engineering for Yahoo, to a guy looking for a job at Facebook, to a startup founder, to a guy that just sold that startup to Facebook for a jaw-dropping $US19 billion.

And that’s exactly what happened to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton. In 2009 he applied for a job at Facebook and was rejected. Here’s his sad-but-hopeful tweet.

