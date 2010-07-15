Facebook Refuses To Take Down Tributes To UK Murderer

Facebook isunder fire in the UK today for its refusal to take down tributes to UK murderer Raoul Moat, the man who killed one and shot two others in a rampage across the North of England.



One of those wounded is a police office, who has lost his sight after the shooting.

Individuals have been leaving notes of sympathy on Moat’s Facebook wall, and created a group in his honour. They are also attacking the police over his death (Moat killed himself after a standoff with forces).

Facebook has said that “those who think he is a hero are entitled to their opinions,” according to the Daily Mail.

The UK’s Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the Facebook comments saying, “There should be sympathy for his victims and the havoc he wreaked in that community. There should be no sympathy for him.”

And now, even after a call from the Prime Minister’s office, Facebook has refused to take the tributes down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.