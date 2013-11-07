Facebook Has Axed The 'Thumbs Up' From Its Like Button

Facebook These are Facebook’s new logos.

Ever since Facebook first introduced its Like button in 2010, it has stuck to the same logo: that blue-and-white thumbs up next to the word “Like.”

Of course, the number of websites promoting their content with that old button has increased astronomically — the Like and Share buttons are viewed over 22 billion times per day — and Facebook has finally decided that it’s time to try something new.

Feast your eyes on the new logos, which Facebook will start rolling out in the next few weeks. The logos ditch the thumbs up of yore in favour of more bright blue and the company’s signature F.

For for memory’s sake, this is what the Facebook Like button used to look like:

Facebook has also made it easier for websites to include the Like and Share buttons side-by-side and says that it has seen an increase in the number of Likes and Shares throughout its testing of the redesign.

Didn’t know that Like and Share were technically different?

Facebook’s blog

post clears up the confusion: Like lets you post to Facebook with one click, while Share lets you add your own message first and decide who gets to see the post.

What about Business Insider’s “Recommend” button? It actually has the exact same function as the Like button, but is re-named with a less forceful endorsement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.