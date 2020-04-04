Facebook is getting a major redesign, and you can switch to it right now — here's how

Facebook ‘New Facebook.’

Facebook is getting a major visual overhaul.

The redesign, which Facebook is outright calling “New Facebook,” hasn’t rolled out to everyone just yet, but some users are able to switch over right now.

It’s very easy to switch, and very easy to switch back – here’s how.

Facebook is getting a new look, and the change is big enough that the social media giant is dubbing it “New Facebook.”

Some major changes come with the redesign: The notifications tab is de-emphasised, for instance, and Facebook Watch, Marketplace, and Groups take priority. Facebook calls the redesign a beta, so it’s possible that these features will change before a wider, more permanent rollout at some point in the future.

It’s unclear when Facebook’s 2 billion-plus users will get the update, but there’s an easy way to enable it right now. Here’s how:

First and foremost: Go to Facebook and log in. Then, click the dropdown menu in the upper-right corner.

Facebook

See the option for “Switch to New Facebook?” That’s what you’re looking for!

Immediately, you’ll be taken to a version of Facebook that looks very different.

Facebook

A welcome screen boasts of a few enhancements the company has made to its main product, including “faster loading times” and “a cleaner look and bigger text.”

Perhaps most notably, a new Dark Mode is offered:

Facebook

So, what does “New Facebook” look like? It looks like this:

Facebook In this image, I have Dark Mode turned on.

There are some clear differences from the jump, such as larger icons and text.

Perhaps the most notable change is that two major dropdowns have been condensed to one: Notifications and Friend Requests now both show up under the Notifications dropdown menu.

Profile pages also look pretty different:

Facebook I changed it back to Light Mode here.

At some point in the future, Facebook will push its redesign worldwide. But for now, you can switch back to “Classic Facebook” using the same dropdown menu in the upper right corner that got you to the new version:

Facebook

