Facebook Says Its New Search Is Good For Recruiting, And LinkedIn's Stock Is Dropping

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Photo: Business Insider

Facebook just unveiled a new search feature. Engineers demonstrating it mentioned specifically that it was good for recruiting, allowing detailed searches for friends who have friends who work at a given workplace.Given Facebook’s larger user base, that could be a threat to LinkedIn, and the stock is now down 33 cents after starting the day up.



Of course, LinkedIn has much better, more detailed information in users’ profiles.

If this search feature encourages Facebook users to put more employment details in their profiles, that’s where it could really threaten LinkedIn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.