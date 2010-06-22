Facebook Recruits Users To Test Q&A Product

Facebook is recruiting users to help it build a new question and answer service, using advertisements running on its site.



Facebook’s Q&A service will go after companies from Demand Media to hot startup Quora to Yahoo Answers to Wikipedia, to Google’s freshly acquired Aardvark.

“We think it will be as exciting as Facebook Photos and Facebook Events, but we need your help to make it great,” reads the ad.

The Facebook versus Quora competition is particluarly interesting since Quora was founded by a pair of Facebook alumni, Charlie Cheever and Adam D’Angelo. Adam went to high school with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and even helped him come up with the idea for Facebook.com. He was Facebook’s CTO for a while, too.

Here’s the recruiting pitch from Facebook:

“We at Facebook are preparing to launch a brand new product to the world. We think it will be as exciting as Facebook Photos and Facebook Events, but we need your help to make it great.

As a beta tester, your job will be to ask great questions and provide great answers about your favourite topics. Economics? Skydiving? Relationships? Mexican Restaurants? It’s up to you. You’ll be the first person outside of Facebook to use this product. Your expert writing will be seen by tens of millions of people — including job recruiters. And we’ll bring our best beta testers out to California to tour Facebook headquarters and meet the team”

And here’s the screen shot:

Photo: GroundReport

GroundReport first spotted Facebook’s recruitment ad.

See Also: JOBS! Amazing Job Openings At Cool Startups

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.