Facebook Recruiters Bang This Gong Three Times A Day

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Facebook now has 4,600 employees and it’s hiring at a breakneck pace.



We recently toured Facebook’s rapidly-expanding campus. The recruiting department is so large that it occupies nearly an entire floor of one building.

One landmark visual in the department: a gong that recruiters strike every time they make a hire.

It’s going to get loud in there: Facebook is hiring an average of three people a day.

