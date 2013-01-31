Facebook Recruiters Bang This Gong Three Times A Day

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
Facebook now has 4,600 employees and it’s hiring at a breakneck pace.
We recently toured Facebook’s rapidly-expanding campus. The recruiting department is so large that it occupies nearly an entire floor of one building.
One landmark visual in the department: a gong that recruiters strike every time they make a hire.
It’s going to get loud in there: Facebook is hiring an average of three people a day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.