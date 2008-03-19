Facebook About To Pass MySpace In Worldwide Traffic

New comScore data shows U.S. traffic at Facebook and MySpace (NWS) dropping slightly during February. But ignore those numbers: February is a short month, so a decline from January isn’t surprising. What’s more interesting is comScore’s estimate of unique visitors per day, which increased for both social networks: Facebook was up 2.6%, from January to February, while MySpace grew 3%.



MySpace

Total Uniques: 68 million. Down 1%

Average Daily Visitors: 17.7 million. Up 3%

Average Minutes Per Visitor: 242.9 Up 19%

Facebook

Total Uniques: 32.4 million. Down 4.2%

Average Daily Visitors: 8.6 million. Up 2.6%

Average Minutes Per Visitor: 161.3 Down 6.2%

But things get really interesting when you look at both company’s international traffic. Facebook continues to close rapidly on MySpace’s visitor total: At 100.7 million uniques in January, Facebook is now just about 8% smaller than MySpace’ 109.3 million. A year ago, MySpace’s worldwide lead was nearly 4x.

And in terms of unique visitors per day, Facebook has already eclipsed MySpace: It did so in November. No wonder Facebook keeps playing up its international growth plans, which have only just started to kick in.

