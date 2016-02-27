This one simple trick makes Facebook's new emoji reactions way more fun

Facebook this week added new “Reactions” to supplement its signature Like button. People have mixed feelings about the additions so far, but one simple trick might make it all better.

Here’s what Facebook Reactions normally look like:



That’s great and all, but do yourself a favour and change your language to “English (Pirate).” You can change Facebook’s language in the bottom left corner of your screen.

Now, you should see this when you hover over Facebook’s new Reactions:





Yar, that’s much better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.