Facebook's emoji 'Likes' are just weeks away

You’ll finally be able to use Reactions, Facebook’s expansion on the traditional “like” button, in the next few weeks, VP Chris Cox tells Bloomberg.

Facebook first announced the new emoji emotions last fall as a new way for the social network to let you quickly respond to statuses or photos with more nuance than a “like.”

Originally, Facebook had six reactions — angry, sad, wow, haha, yay, and love — but the company culled the selection down to five after testing them out in different markets like Chile, Ireland, and the Philippines.

Facebook tells Bloomberg that it decided to kill off “yay” because the emotion “not universally understood.”

To use them, you’ll just press down on the “like” button beneath a post to display all of the new animations.

Read more about Reactions and Cox here.

