Facebook Reaches 500 Million Users

Facebook is preparing to celebrate crossing 500 million monthly active users, AllFacebook reports.



Our guess is that Facebook crossed 500 million some time ago, and is just preparing the announcement now in order to bounce bad news out of the press.

Last week, Facebook told Search Engine Land “the user number milestones we announce publicly do not always correspond to the exact date we reach these milestones.”

“We sometimes hold a growth milestone announcement to correspond with another announcement (such as a product launch), so the number may be significantly higher on the date we actually make the announcement.”

Facebook announced that it had crossed the 400 million user make on February 4.

So who’s going to make billions off that 500 million? Meet Facebook’s (soon-to-be) billionaires.

