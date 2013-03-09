Facebook Didn't Reach Out To Advertisers Until AFTER Its Redesign Announcement [THE BRIEF]

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today: Facebook reached out to ad agencies after making its redesign announcement. Adweek reports: “After the announcement, the company emailed marketers with a follow-up overview of the new feeds and design ‘and said right now ad units aren’t going to change,’ said iCrossing’s head of social media Amanda Peters, who received such an email.” The news dovetails with what we reported yesterday: Advertisers were trying to get to grips with the News Feed redesign yesterday, with some of Facebook’s biggest partners not knowing where ads would now be able to appear, whether available inventory would change, or how ads would be placed in the various new feeds.



Get ready for election ad spending in Venezuela.

Both Miller Lite and Heineken have new bottles.

Adweek collects a list of where ad execs love to go for SXSW.

Firestone has a new ad campaign to make it stand out as a car company, not just a tire seller.

WPP’s Group M is launching a consulting division. Ernie Simon, who previously worked at Mindshare before going to Omnicom.

VB&P laid off 11 staffers. AgencySpy says it’s because eBay cut its spending this year.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

What Advertisers Are Plotting For The New Facebook News Feed

This Tasteless Floor Cleaner Ad Trivializes Child Prostitution

Facebook’s New Friends-Only News Feed Will Still Have Ads

What Brands Need To Know About Facebook’s News Feed Redesign

This Anti-Jihad Ad Just Went Up In The DC Subway System

FIRST LOOK: Cool Stuff Inside Twitter’s New Advertising Interface

Here’s The Horse Meat Costume That’s Selling Out In The UK

These 3 Deals Show How Twitter Could Steal Ad Dollars From TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.