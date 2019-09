Fortune has a long recap of Facebook’s story so far — lots of rehash.



They did, however, put together a fantastic infographic illustrating Facebook’s remarkable growth.

Founded in 2004, Facebook just reached 175 million active users.

Did you know it took the telephone 89 years and the TV 38 years to reach 150 million? Yeesh.

