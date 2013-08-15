Even As It Saturates Desktop Audiences, Facebook Maintains Blistering Growth In Emerging Markets

We talk a lot about the ubiquity of Facebook in the U.S., but the social network has even higher penetration rates in South America and Southeast Asia.

We looked at comScore data, which was based on PC-based Internet users aged 15 and over.

Facebook has reached 92.6% of desktop users in Brazil (the highest rate of any country), followed by the Philippines (92.2%) and Peru (91.4%).

The U.S. didn’t even make the top 15, which had Taiwan in 15th place with 81% penetration. Portugal is the only European country in the top 15.

Desktop usage gives an indication of Facebook’s weight in a particular social media market.

But with desktop penetration so high in these markets, where is future growth going to come from?

The answer is mobile. Brazil isn’t just the country with the highest Facebook penetration among PC users, it’s also Facebook’s fastest-growing market period, according to multiple sources (see: here, here, and here).

The social network tacked on over 2 million Brazilian users just in the first 30 days of 2013.

This growth is likely tied to Brazil’s increasing share of global smartphone shipments, as smartphone penetration growth accelerates. As soon as Facebook-addicted Brazilians buy their first smartphone (which for many will be their main access point to the Internet), Facebook is one of the first sites or apps that they visit on mobile.

