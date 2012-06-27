Here Is Every Facebook Rating Issued This Morning

Facebook underwriters began releasing research this morning after the 40-day quiet period ended.



The institutions have been mixed on the company. While many have slapped ‘buy’ ratings on it, the price targets are all over the map. And the average price target is just over $38, which is where the IPO priced at. That’s not a glowing recommendation of the stock.

We’ll be covering all the research on SAI, but to give you a sense of all the actions taken, Business Insider compiled institutional ratings and price targets.

Below, all major ratings on Facebook announced through 9:45 a.m. this morning.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

SEE ALSO: The State Of The Smartphone Industry [CHARTS] >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.