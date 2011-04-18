Facebook Starts Cramming Questions Down Users' Throats To Beat Back Quora

Quora executive Sandra Liu Huang

A question on Facebook Questions, the company’s answer to hot Q&A service Quora, went totally viral, garnering over 4 million votes, AllThingsD’s Liz Gannes writes.A Facebook user said she was cleaning up her friends list and asked which of her friends didn’t want to be cut.



When her friends answered the question it was dumped in their news feeds. Their friends saw it and assumed it was about them, so they went and answered the question.

As each person answered the question it showed up in their friends’ news feed causing it to spread virally.

Questions competes directly with Quora, and we don’t think it’s an accident Facebook made Questions so viral. When Facebook wants something to be huge, it makes it go as viral as possible.

But the problem is that apps spamming people left and right is a poor user experience.

When Facebook first launched its Platform, it was really easy for apps to spam your friends. Once the app ecosystem grew big enough, Facebook clamped down on viral platforms to preserve the user experience, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fanatical about.

So now we know how scared Facebook is of Quora: it’s willing to sacrifice some of its user experience, at least in the short term, to make sure Questions becomes huge.

Don’t Miss: Startups Founded By Facebook Stars →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.