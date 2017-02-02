Facebook beats expectations across the board with blowout fourth quarter results

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook reported a blockbuster fourth quarter on Wednesday, with $8.81 billion in revenue and 1.86 billion monthly active users.

The company managed to beat growth expectations across the board, despite concern that it’s running out of room to place ads in the News Feed.

Mobile continues to play a key role in revenue growth, with mobile ads accounting for 84% of total ad revenue during the quarter.

Facebook’s ratio of monthly to daily active users — an important statistic used to judge its network’s growth — also maintained steady at 66% for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Here are the key numbers from Q4:

EPS (adjusted): $1.41 vs. $1.31 expected, up from $0.79 in the year-ago period.

$1.41 vs. $1.31 expected, up from $0.79 in the year-ago period. Revenue: $8.81 billion vs. $8.51 billion expected, up 51% from $5.84 billion in the year-ago period.

$8.81 billion vs. $8.51 billion expected, up 51% from $5.84 billion in the year-ago period. Monthly active users: 1.86 billion vs. 1.84 billion expected.

1.86 billion vs. 1.84 billion expected. Daily active users: 1.23 billion vs. 1.21 billion expected.

Here are some charts showing Facebook’s growth:

