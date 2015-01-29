Facebook Crushes Earnings

David Ramos/Getty Images 30-year old co-founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook just released its Q4 earnings! It’s a beat on both the top and bottom line.

Here are the numbers (analyst estimates via Bloomberg):

Revenue : $US3.85 billion, versus analyst expectations of $US3.77 billion

: $US3.85 billion, versus analyst expectations of $US3.77 billion EPS : $US0.54, versus expectations of $US0.48

: $US0.54, versus expectations of $US0.48 Monthly active users: 1.39 billion — analysts were expecting 1.38 billion (up from 1.35 billion last quarter)

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.