Facebook Crushes Earnings

Jillian D'Onfro
Mark ZuckerbergDavid Ramos/Getty Images30-year old co-founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook just released its Q4 earnings! It’s a beat on both the top and bottom line.

Here are the numbers (analyst estimates via Bloomberg):

  • Revenue: $US3.85 billion, versus analyst expectations of $US3.77 billion
  • EPS: $US0.54, versus expectations of $US0.48
  • Monthly active users: 1.39 billion — analysts were expecting 1.38 billion (up from 1.35 billion last quarter)

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook sai-us uk